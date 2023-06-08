Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Game's Trailer Reveals November 9 Launch

Sega unveiled a new trailer for its Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name ( Ryū Ga Gotoku 7 Gaiden - Na wo Keshita Otoko ) game during the Summer Game Fest stream on Thursday. The trailer features gameplay footage, and reveals the game's November 9 global release date for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Sega describes the game:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename “Joryu.” Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama.

The latest game in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza ) game series is Like a Dragon 8 , which will release in 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Like a Dragon: Ishin! ( Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami ), the new "rebuilt" version of the Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! PlayStation 3/ PlayStation 4 game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam on February 21.

Source: Press release