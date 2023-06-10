Udon Ent. to Release Persona 5: Comic à la Carte Anthology Manga

Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment

Persona 5: Comic à la Carte

announced on Friday that it has licensed theanthology manga.

The anthology manga features artists yuztan , Kyosuke Suga, Tachibananoneko, Ran, Ueno, Tsukito , Tokiwa, Kazuichi, Ryuuseee, 337, Miyasumi , Kyouichi, and Suga Toshio. The book also features pin-ups by KEI , Hiro Kiyohara , Eiri Iwamoto , and CHANXCO .

The oversized release will be 5.75x8.25" in size and will retail for US$13.99. The book will release on Tuesday.

Yen Press had stated at Anime Expo in 2019 that it had licensed the manga, but retracted the announcement a few weeks later, stating it mistakenly announced the license "due to an error."



Source: Press release