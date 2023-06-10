News
Udon Ent. to Release Persona 5: Comic à la Carte Anthology Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Udon Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed the Persona 5: Comic à la Carte anthology manga.
Yen Press had stated at Anime Expo in 2019 that it had licensed the manga, but retracted the announcement a few weeks later, stating it mistakenly announced the license "due to an error."
The anthology manga features artists yuztan, Kyosuke Suga, Tachibananoneko, Ran, Ueno, Tsukito, Tokiwa, Kazuichi, Ryuuseee, 337, Miyasumi, Kyouichi, and Suga Toshio. The book also features pin-ups by KEI, Hiro Kiyohara, Eiri Iwamoto, and CHANXCO.
The oversized release will be 5.75x8.25" in size and will retail for US$13.99. The book will release on Tuesday.
Yen Press had stated at Anime Expo in 2019 that it had licensed the manga, but retracted the announcement a few weeks later, stating it mistakenly announced the license "due to an error."
Source: Press release