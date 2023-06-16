Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō Series Gets Stage Play

Play runs in Tokyo from August 17-27

©廣嶋玲子・jyajya／偕成社／銭天堂製作委員会, 舞台「銭天堂」製作委員会

Authorand illustrator's children's novel seriesis inspiring a stage play that will run at Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Club eX in Tokyo from August 17-27.

Yūsuke Watanabe is writing the screenplay. Kensaku Kobayashi is directing the play. Nobue Iketani , who plays Beniko in the anime, will voice her character in the play.

The television anime based on the novels premiered in September 2020, and started a new arc in April 2022. A new series premiered with the anime's 85th overall episode on NHK 's E Tele channel on April 7.

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

Eiga Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō was one of four segments in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The omnibus film opened in theaters in Japan in August 2020. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The novel series debuted in May 2013, and is ongoing. The franchise has more than 1.4 million copies in print.

Sources: Nelke Planning, Comic Natalie