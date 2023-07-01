Police Pursue 2 Possibly Armed Suspects Fleeing in Little Tokyo, L.A.

Disclaimer: This is a developing situation. Some details reported in the media might change or turn out to be incorrect as the situation unfolds. ANN will focus on reports from police and credible outlets, and will update as the situation develops.

Los Angeles television station KTLA reported on Saturday that police are pursuing two possibly armed suspects who fled on foot in the Little Tokyo neighborhood in Los Angeles, following a car chase that ended in a crash in that neighborhood near 1st Street and Central Avenue.

The A and E Line trains of the L.A. Metro Rail are currently not halting at the Little Tokyo/Arts District station due to the ongoing police pursuit.

Little Tokyo is a 15-minute car ride away from the Los Angeles Convention Center, where Anime Expo is currently taking place. The area is home to many Japanese restaurants that convention goers frequently dine at during and after the convention.

Sources: KTLA (Vivian Chow), LA Metro Rider Alerts Twitter account