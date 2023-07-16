Live-Action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

Netflix unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer and key art for the live-action film of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga on Monday. The video reveals and previews the film's theme song "HoriZOM" by Ren.

© 麻生羽呂・高田康太郎・小学館／ROBOT

The film will make its worldwide debut on Netflix on August 3.

stars as Akira.plays heroine Shizuka Mikazuki, a girl whom protagonist Akira meets during a supply run at a convenience store.plays Kenichirō "Kencho" Ryūzaki, Akira's close friend.plays Gonzō Kosugi, Akira's emotionally abusive boss at an exploitative company.

Yūsuke Ishida is directing the film, with a script by Tatsuhiko Mishima.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. The series was nominated for an Eisner award.

The manga is also inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation will premiere in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime will debut on Hulu and Netflix in the United States on July 9 at 5:00 a.m. EDT. The series will also stream on Crunchyroll .

Aso's Alice in Borderland manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide in December 2022.

