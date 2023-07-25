Brand to feature new smartphone game, idols

The [email protected]R franchise 's 18th anniversary livestream revealed on Tuesday that the series is getting a new brand, which will include new idols and a smartphone game. The livestream reveals the news with a trailer that ends with the addition of a new star, representing the sixth main brand. Franchise producer Hidefumi Komino follows the trailer with the announcements (starts below at about 2:07:06):

The current five main brands are The [email protected] , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , The [email protected] SideM , The [email protected] Shiny Colors .

The [email protected] Shiny Colors

'sbrowser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The [email protected] Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game in April. The new idol-training simulation and rhythm game once again has the player becoming a producer for the 283 Production agency. The player produces the idols' careers with lessons and gigs, and also follows along with the beat of the idols' songs. The game will have all 26 idols of the agency, including Luca Ikaruga who only just joined on April 2.

The [email protected] Shiny Colors is inspiring an anime that will premiere on TV in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters as three films. The first film will run in Japan from October 27 through November 16. The second film will run from November 24 through December 14, and the third film will run from January 5 through January 25. The films will play in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Source: The [email protected] franchise 's YouTube channel via Hachima Kikо̄





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.