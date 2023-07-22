12-episode TV anime will 1st screen as 3 films on October 27, November 24, January 5

The official YouTube channel for The [email protected] franchise began streaming a theatrical trailer on Saturday for the anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Tsubasa Gravity."

© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The anime will premiere on TV in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters as three films. The first film will run in Japan from October 27 through November 16. The second film will run from November 24 through December 14, and the third film will run from January 5 through January 25. The films will play in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The [email protected] Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The [email protected] Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game in April.



Sources: The [email protected] franchise's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.