Moyashi Fujisawa Launches New Tasogare no Hito Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Moyashi Fujisawa launched a new manga titled Tasogare no Hito (Twilight Person) in the September issue of Kodansha's Kiss magazine on Tuesday. The previous issue of the magazine announced the new manga.
The magazine posted the color opening page and some preview pages for the manga on its Twitter account.
/／— Kiss編集部 (@Kiss_kodansha) July 24, 2023
Kiss9月号💜本日発売!!
\＼
『#御手洗家炎上する』#藤沢もやし 戦慄の新連載✨
理子の住む田舎に突然現れた、大企業の一家💦
そこの息子・龍臣くんと急接近した理子は、彼から告白されて…!?
しかし、この一家には秘密が？@moya_moe pic.twitter.com/c0kDZ82xAk
The manga's story begins when the relative of the president of a major company moves with their family to a quiet rural town. There, the family's son Tatsuomi plans his suicide, but is spotted by Riko, a local girl. While Tatsuomi is troubled by many things, Riko still intends to befriend him, and they slowly grow closer. When Tatsuomi's birthday approaches, Riko gives him both a gift and a certain promise.
Fujisawa serialized the Burn the House Down (Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru) manga in Kodansha's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it released the eighth volume on January 24. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix worldwide on July 13.
Fujisawa and Kumakuzu launched a new manga titled Watashi no Arika (The Way I Am) in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2022.
Sources: Kiss September issue and Twitter account, Comic Natalie