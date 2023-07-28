Moyashi Fujisawa Launches New Tasogare no Hito Manga

Manga about rural girl, troubled boy getting to know each other launched on Tuesday

Manga creator Moyashi Fujisawa launched a new manga titled Tasogare no Hito (Twilight Person) in the September issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine on Tuesday. The previous issue of the magazine announced the new manga.

The magazine posted the color opening page and some preview pages for the manga on its Twitter account.

The manga's story begins when the relative of the president of a major company moves with their family to a quiet rural town. There, the family's son Tatsuomi plans his suicide, but is spotted by Riko, a local girl. While Tatsuomi is troubled by many things, Riko still intends to befriend him, and they slowly grow closer. When Tatsuomi's birthday approaches, Riko gives him both a gift and a certain promise.

Fujisawa serialized the Burn the House Down ( Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru ) manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it released the eighth volume on January 24. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix worldwide on July 13.

Fujisawa and Kumakuzu launched a new manga titled Watashi no Arika (The Way I Am) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2022.