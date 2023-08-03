Nintendo Switch Console Sales Reach 129.53 Million Worldwide

© Nintendo

announced its results for the first quarter of its current fiscal year on Thursday, revealing that its Switch console has sold 129.53 million units as of June 30. Sales of the console were up by 13.9% compared to the first quarter of last year, selling 3.91 million units in the April 1 to June 30 tmeframe.

The company's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game has sold 18.51 million copies worldwide since its launch on the Switch on May 12.

The bestselling titles for Switch as of June 30 includes:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 55.46 million copies

: 55.46 million copies Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 42.79 million copies

: 42.79 million copies Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 31.77 million copies

: 31.77 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 30.65 million copies

: 30.65 million copies Super Mario Odyssey : 26.44 million copies

: 26.44 million copies Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield : 25.92 million copies

: 25.92 million copies Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet : 22.66 million copies

: 22.66 million copies Super Mario Party : 19.39 million copies

: 19.39 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom : 18.51 million copies

: 18.51 million copies New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 16.17 million copies

Nintendo stated that sales and profits "were notably large for a first quarter" due to the release of the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game and the The Super Mario Bros. Movie film. The company also attributed "solid sales" of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and other Mario titles to the film.

Nintendo said that according to Universal Pictures , The Super Mario Bros. Movie has sold about 168.10 million tickets worldwide as of July 30.

Nintendo said that its overall sales for the quarter reached 461.3 billion yen, with sales outside Japan taking up 80.0% of that total.

The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022 (behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS).

