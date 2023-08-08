Miku Itō, SoundOrion Perform Theme Songs for Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime

Itō performs opening, SoundOrion perform ending for October anime

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Wednesday thatwill perform the opening theme song "Ten to Sen" (Points and Lines), and SoundOrion will perform the ending theme song "Tentaizu" (Celestial Map).

The anime will premiere in October.

Kaori ( Yuyushiki , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi . Kaori and Natsuko Takahashi ( Yuyushiki , Comic Girls ) are in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is an alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

