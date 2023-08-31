D3 Publisher Unveils Custom Mech Wars Game for PS5, PC

Mech customization game ships this winter

D3 Publisher unveiled a new game on Tuesday titled Custom Mech Wars . The game will allow players to build custom mecha from multiple parts. D3 Publisher plans to ship the game this winter for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam .

The game allows players to attach parts and weapons to their custom mech designs, and freely change the layout of various parts and limbs and how they attach to each other. Players are able to earn more parts as they advance through the single player story. The game also allows players to take their designs and play with other players' mechs in cooperative multiplayer missions.

D3 Publisher will exhibit the game at Tokyo Game Show in September, with a trial version available to play at the event.

Source: Press release