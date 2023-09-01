Voice Actress Ami Maeshima Returns From Hiatus

Image via Voice Kit

Voice actressrevealed on Friday that she has returned from her hiatus . In addition, she will return to the role of Aya Maruyama from the, despite previously announcing that she was stepping down.

Maeshima began a hiatus on all entertainment activities last November, and it was scheduled for several months. She stated that it was related to her poor physical health and that she would reveal more in the future following her recovery. Maeshima had also stated that she was stepping down from several roles, including Aya Maruyama from the BanG Dream! franchise and Ibuki Niijima from the D4DJ franchise . Both series had announced that they would recast her characters, although only the D4DJ franchise recast Maeshima's character.

In addition to Aya in BanG Dream! and Ibuki in D4DJ , Maeshima has voiced Makeru Yadano in Komi Can't Communicate . She has also performed theme songs for anime that she has voiced, as well as in the BanG Dream! and D4DJ franchises.

