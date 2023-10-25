×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Voice Actor Daisuke Hirakawa Goes on Brief Hiatus to Treat Sudden Hearing Loss

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Diabolik Lovers, Free! voice actor to get treatment for sudden hearing loss

Voice actor Daisuke Hirakawa and his staff announced on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday that he will go on a short hiatus to receive in-patient treatment for sudden hearing loss.

In his official message, Hirakawa explained that he suddenly lost hearing in one ear, and when he was diagnosed with sudden hearing loss, the doctors said he had to be admitted to the hospital for proper treatment. Hirakawa said he will get proper treatment to quickly get back to work, and promises fans that he will be back soon.

Hirakawa is known for his roles as Raito Sakamaki in Diabolik Lovers, Rei Ryugazaki in the Free! franchise, and Tsubasa Hiiragi in the STARMYU franchise. He also voiced Ukyō in Brothers Conflict, White Mage in Dragon Goes House-Hunting, and Enmu in the film and television anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc.

Recent roles include Mikaros in Helck, Demon Lord Leons in The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, and Ran Di Rhodes Stein Neubauten in BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell's Requiem.

Sources: Daisuke Hirakawa's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives