News
Netflix Streams English-Subtitled Trailer for My Daemon Animated Series
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix unveiled an English-subtitled trailer for the My Daemon animated series on Thursday during its Geeked Week stream:
Netflix will debut the series on November 23.
Hidetaka Adachi aka Otsuichi (Exception, Oblivion Island: Haruka and the Magic Mirror, Summer Ghost) is writing the animated series at the Thai animation studio IGLOO STUDIO. Nat Yoswatananont is directing the series.
The series takes place in the near future, after a nuclear explosion has caused the Earth to overlap with Hell for a moment, causing pollution from a dust that originated in Hell. Elementary student Kento finds a daemon named Anna in the forest, and raises Anna. The series follows the adventures of Kento and Anna as they go on a trip to save Kento's mother.
Source: Netflix's Geeked Week stream