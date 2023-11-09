Netflix Streams English-Subtitled Trailer for My Daemon Animated Series

Netflix unveiled an English-subtitled trailer for the My Daemon animated series on Thursday during its Geeked Week stream:

Netflix will debut the series on November 23.

Hidetaka Adachi aka Otsuichi ( Exception , Oblivion Island: Haruka and the Magic Mirror , Summer Ghost ) is writing the animated series at the Thai animation studio IGLOO STUDIO . Nat Yoswatananont is directing the series.

The series takes place in the near future, after a nuclear explosion has caused the Earth to overlap with Hell for a moment, causing pollution from a dust that originated in Hell. Elementary student Kento finds a daemon named Anna in the forest, and raises Anna. The series follows the adventures of Kento and Anna as they go on a trip to save Kento's mother.