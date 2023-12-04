American Animation Studio Skybound Entertainment Launches Skybound Japan

Ash Nukui heads Japanese office of company behind Invincible animated series, The Walking Dead live-action television series

Image via Skybound Entertainment's website © Skybound Entertainment

Invincible

The Walking Dead

The Sniffer and Memoir of a Teenage Amnesiac

Cartoon Brew reported on Friday that the studio behind theanimated series andlive-action television series Skybound Entertainment is establishing Skybound Japan. Ash Nukui () will head the company,

Rick Jacobs stated that the company looks forward to bringing stories from Japanese content to life in "live-action and anime."

The company previously invested in Shueisha 's distribution company REMOW . It then collaborated with Fuji TV on the adaptation of writer Shawn Kittelsen and illustrator Eric Zawadzki's Heart Attack graphic novel series in September.

Source: Cartoon Brew (Jamie Lang)