Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game Highlights Sephiroth in New Trailer
posted on by Anita Tai
Square Enix released a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake project, on Monday. The trailer focuses on the main antagonist Sephiroth and teases the story.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches worldwide on February 29, 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5.
Square Enix describes the game:
After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.
Square Enix is also offering a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on the PlayStation 5, in December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and in June 2022 on PC via Steam.
