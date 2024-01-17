Crunchyroll Streams Manyū Hiken-chō Anime

Anime debuted originally in 2011

Image via Amazon Japan © HIdeki Yamada, Enterbrain Inc.

Crunchyroll is now streaming the anime adaptation of Hideki Yamada 's Manyū Hiken-chō ( Manyu Scroll ) "ultimate bishōjo action" manga with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In the Taiheimeji era, the Tokugawa shogunate values breasts highly, equating them with wealth and status. The Manyu Clan, government allies, know secret techniques for breast enhancement, detailed in a scroll. Chifusa, the clan's heir, flees with this scroll, rebelling against the oppressive norms set by her clan.

The manga inspired the 12-episode television anime series in 2011. Director Hiraku Kaneko and animation director Jun Takagi reunited to work on the anime after working on Seikon no Qwaser .

The series ended with the seventh and final compiled book volume in 2012.



Source: Crunchyroll