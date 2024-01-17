News
Crunchyroll Streams Manyū Hiken-chō Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
Anime debuted originally in 2011
Crunchyroll is now streaming the anime adaptation of Hideki Yamada's Manyū Hiken-chō (Manyu Scroll) "ultimate bishōjo action" manga with English subtitles.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
In the Taiheimeji era, the Tokugawa shogunate values breasts highly, equating them with wealth and status. The Manyu Clan, government allies, know secret techniques for breast enhancement, detailed in a scroll. Chifusa, the clan's heir, flees with this scroll, rebelling against the oppressive norms set by her clan.
The manga inspired the 12-episode television anime series in 2011. Director Hiraku Kaneko and animation director Jun Takagi reunited to work on the anime after working on Seikon no Qwaser.
The series ended with the seventh and final compiled book volume in 2012.
Source: Crunchyroll