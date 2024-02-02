I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Unveils Trailer, Visual, Additional Cast, Staff, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series revealed a trailer, visual, additional cast, staff, and theme song artists on Saturday. The video previews opening theme song "Kyunrious" by Kaede Higuchi .

Image via I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability anime's website ©謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Lynn as Sylpha, Lloyd's tutor

Akira Sekine as Tao, a martial artist who uses Qi

Rie Takahashi as Ren, an assassin's guild member who uses poison

??? as Jade, leader of the assassin's guild

Naoki Tozuka ( Meiji Gekken: 1874 ) is handling the script, series composition, and art management. Yuuichi Abe ( Dimension High School ) is the action director. Mai Ono ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is in charge of color design. Yuki Yano is the director of photography. Ryō Tanaka ( Seitokai Yakuindomo ) is the sound director at Ai Addiction .

Akane Kumada will perform the ending theme song "Happy no Himitsu" (The Secret of Happiness).

The anime will premiere in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Makoto Koichi as Lloyd

as Lloyd Fairouz Ai as Grim

Jin Tamamura ( The Girl in Twilight ) is directing the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab . R.O.N ( STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION ) is composing the music for the anime.

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 9, and it will publish the 14th volume on February 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' seventh volume shipped in Japan in November 29.

