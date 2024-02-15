Koi o Suru Nara Nidome ga Jōtō BL Manga Gets Live-Action Series on March 5

Makoto Hasegawa, Robin Furuya star as pair rekindling relationship after more than 10 years

MBS and TBS announced on Friday that they are producing a live-action series adaptation of Keiko Kinoshita 's Koi o Suru Nara Nidome ga Jōtō (Falling in Love the Second Time Is Better) boys-love manga, which will premiere on March 5. The Rampage male idol group member Makoto Hasegawa (right in visual below) stars in the series as Akihiro Miyata, while Robin Furuya (left) stars as Takashi Iwanaga.

Image via Comic Natalie © 「恋をするなら二度目が上等」製作委員会・MBS

Yuka Yasukawa and Nao Nomura are directing the series, with Yasukawa co-writing scripts alongside Aya Watatane. Erina Koyama is composing the music.

The manga's story begins when Miyata, a business magazine editor who just entered the 10th year of his career, receives a proposal for a new column from a popular college professor named Iwanaga, who happens to be his first love. Miyata promised to elope with Iwanaga in their high school years, but got teased for it, leading to their eventual breakup. With their new professional reunion, a relationship both old and new begins.

Kinoshita launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Chara Selection magazine in March 2018, and ended the series with its third compiled book volume in April 2023.

Digital Manga Publishing has previously released Kinoshita's Little Crybaby , You & Harujion , That Cute Kid is Mine and Mine , Kiss Blue , The Boyfriend Next Door , Honey Colored Pancakes , Want to Depend on You , Yuri Sensei Is In A Good Mood Today As Well , A Night Of A Thousand Nights , and You and Tonight manga in English. JManga has released Kinoshita's I Love You, Chief Clerk! manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie