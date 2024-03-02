Anime Producer Kouichirou Itou Faces New Accusations of Obscene Acts With a Minor for Money

Itou was previously arrested for a separate charge for allegedly soliciting nude photos from a minor

The below article contains references to child sexual assault.

52-year-old anime producer Kouichirou Itou , who was arrested in late February for allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old high school girl for nude photos, faces new accusations from Wakayama Prefectural Police. The authorities charged Itou on Friday with allegedly exchanging money knowingly with a 15-year-old girl he met on social media last November for obscene acts, including nonconsensual sexual intercourse. According to investigators, Itou has admitted to the charge.

According to the Kyoto Shimbun newspaper, Itou allegedly met the girl on social media in July 2022, and in November 2023 paid her 20,000 yen (about US$133) in cash to perform the obscene acts while knowing she was under 16 years of age.

Itou was first arrested in late February for allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old high school girl living in Nagano for nude pictures of herself. Itou admitted to the charge, though according to authorities he claimed that he had "done it with other people, so [he couldn't] tell if it was this girl or not."

Itou allegedly paid the minor 12,500 yen (about US$83) in electronic money for the photo or photos according to TBS News. The outlet also stated police found other videos and images on Itou's computer and are investigating them.

According to the authorities, Itou asked the girl for the pictures in September 2021, with full knowledge that the girl was a minor at the time. Police said that Itou's alleged crime was discovered as part of a different prostitution investigation. The police are investigating if there are other victims that were involved with Itou.

Itou has been a producer on many of director Makoto Shinkai 's works, including his second film The Place Promised in Our Early Days , Children Who Chase Lost Voices , The Garden of Words , his breakout hit your name. , and his following two films Weathering With You and Suzume .

