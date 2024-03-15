A Condition Called Love Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Sexy Zone's Opening Theme

The official website for the television anime of Megumi Morino 's A Condition Called Love ( Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai ) manga revealed the show's main promotional video on Friday. The video previews Sexy Zone 's opening theme song "Kimi no Sei" (It's Your Fault).

The anime will premiere on April 4 on' 28 affiliate channels at 11:56 p.m. JST. In Japan the series will stream onandwill stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Tomoe Makino ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle , Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Akiko Satō ( Trigun Stampede ) is designing the characters. yamazo is composing the music. Sexy Zone will perform the anime's opening theme song "Kimi no Sei" (It's Your Fault). Danish-Japanese artist Mina Okabe 's "Every Second" (Japanese version) will be the anime's ending theme song.

Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga in English digitally in 2020. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in English in January 2023, and will release the seventh volume on March 26. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …

Morino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Dessert magazine in December 2017. The manga has over 3.8 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th Manga Awards in 2021.