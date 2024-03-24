Rikon Densetsu Performs Ending Theme for Red Cat Ramen Anime

Series debuts on July 4

The official website for the anime adaptation of'smanga unveiled on Sunday that Rikon Densetsu (Divorce Legend) will perform the ending theme song "Honjitsu no Osusume" (Today's Recommendation).

The anime will premiere on July 4 at 11:56 a.m. JST and will air on TBS and 28 other channels. The first three episodes will get early screenings in Japanese theaters from June 14-27. Wednesday Campanella is performing the theme song "Akaneko."

The anime stars:

Hisatoshi Shimizu ( The Gymnastics Samurai , episode director for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is directing the anime at E&H production . Michinori Chiba ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is designing the characters and Tōru Kubo ( Garo -Vanishing Line- producer) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. E&H production and Good Smile Company are producing the anime.

The MANGA Plus service is serializing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!

ANGYAMAN first posted the manga on Shueisha 's Jump Rookie! site in November 2021, and Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service then picked up the manga for serialization in March 2022. It began its regular weekly serialization that October, and Shueisha published its seventh compiled book volume on March 4.

