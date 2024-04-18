Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards Live-Action Film Casts Natsuki Deguchi as Titular Heroine

The official Twitter account for the live-action film adaptation of Masamitsu Nigatsu 's Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards ( Akabane Honeko no Bodyguard ) manga revealed a new teaser trailer, more cast, and a new visual for the film on Thursday.

The new cast members include:

Natsuki Deguchi as Akabane Honeko

Daiken Okudaira as Sumihiko Somejima

Hikaru Takahashi as Nei Togeya

Raul ( Snow Man idol group member) will play the role of protagonist Arakuni Ibuki.

The film will open in Japan on August 2. Junichi Ishikawa ( Princess Jellyfish , Fragile , Innai Keisatsu live-action series) is directing the movie, and Hiroyuki Yatsu is is writing the script.

They have only one goal – to kill Honeko Akabane! One day, Arakuni Ibuki learns that his childhood friend, Honeko Akabane, is being targeted by assassins! Both of them are in Class 3-4 at Sosoji High School, and Ibuki is ordered to protect Akabane for one year. His goal is to ensure that she graduates safely, but he must do so without her realizing it. And so begins his secret life as a bodyguard at school! However, there seems to be more secrets within "Class 3-4"…?! This is the start of a new and exciting action school comedy!!

Nigatsu debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on February 16.

