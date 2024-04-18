Transformers One Animated Prequel Film Streams New Trailer from Space (Updated)

Paramount Pictures streamed on Thursday a new trailer for Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , from space. The stream featured a nearly 1-hour countdown showing the trailer's screen attached to a craft ascending 125,000 feet above the Earth. Film stars Chris Hemsworth (Optimus Prime) and Brian Tyree Henry (Megatron) introduced the film.

The full space countdown stream is below:

Update: The film will open on September 20 following another delay.

The film was previously scheduled to open on September 13 following a delay. The film was first announced to premiere on July 19.

Transformers One centers on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and takes place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

The film's cast includes:

Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime

as Optimus Prime Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron

as Megatron Scarlett Johansson as Elita

as Elita Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee

as Bumblebee Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

as Sentinel Prime Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer for the animated film, alongside Brian Goldner , Brian Oliver , Bradley J. Fischer , and Valerii An . Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is directing the film. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) are writing the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Tom DeSanto , Don Murphy , Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian , and Aaron Dem are producers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise , opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. The film got a release in Japan in August 2023 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei .

Update: Updated film's new release date Source: Email correspondence