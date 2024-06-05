Live-Action Natsume Arata no Kekkon Film's Teaser Reveals 6 Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film of Tarō Nogizaka 's Natsume Arata no Kekkon (Arata Natsume's Marriage) manga began streaming a new teaser trailer on Wednesday. The teaser reveals more cast members for the film.

Image via Comic Natalie © 乃木坂太郎/小学館 (c)2024 映画「夏目アラタの結婚」製作委員会

The new cast members (and previously announced cast members) include (clockwise from top left in image above):

The film will open in Japan on September 6.

Yukihiko Tsutsumi (director of live-action 20th Century Boys , Beck , Ikebukuro West Gate Park ) is directing the film.

The film will star Yuuya Yagira (live-action Gintama 's Tōshirō Hijikata) as the titular Arata, and Yuina Kuroshima (live-action Fullmetal Alchemist 's Lan Fan) co-stars as Shinju Shinagawa.

In the manga's story, Arata is a former delinquent who works at a children's welfare center. After consulting with the bereaved family members of one of the victims of the serial killer Shinju Shinagawa, Arata visits Shinju in prison. In order to try to get to the truth of the incident, he proposes marriage to her. Shinju, who is on death row, then starts to toy with Arata.

The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine from June 2019 to January 2024, and has a total of 12 volumes. The manga has 2.4 million copies in circulation.

Nogizaka's Iryū - Team Medical Dragon manga previously inspired four live-action television series in 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2014. Crunchyroll streamed all four series starting in 2014.

Sources: Natsume Arata no Kekkon live-action film's website, Comic Natalie