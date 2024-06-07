Teogonia TV Anime Reveals Trailer, Theme Song, Staff

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures revealed a trailer for the television anime adaptation Tsukasa Tanimai 's Teogonia light novel series on Friday. The trailer reveals the anime's theme song "Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun" (The Moon, Me, and My New Self) by STU48 .

Kunihiro Mori ( Shonen Onmyouji , Phantom in the Twilight ) is directing the series at Asahi Production while Tomoyasu Okubo ( Chobits OAV , scenario writer D.Gray-man ) is in charge of series composition. Kōichirō Kawano ( Eien no 831 , Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) is designing the characters. Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki , Redo of Healer ) is composing the music. WOWMAX is producing.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©2025 TSUKASA TANIMAI//SHUFU TO SEIKATSU SHA CO.,LTD./TEOGONIA Project

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures describes the story:

It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced - memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials...

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world.

Tanimai launched the web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the latest update was in October 2023. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha is releasing the novel series in book form under its Pash! Books label with illustrations by Kōichirō Kawano , and released the third novel volume in June 2019. Shunsuke Aoyama launched a manga adaptation on the Pash Up! website in 2018. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha will release the 12th volume on July 5.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

