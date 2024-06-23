Anonymous Noise's Ryoko Fukuyama Launches New Manga on July 5

Manga centers on no-name actress in high school

This year's 14th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Thursday that Ryoko Fukuyama will launch a new manga titled Hito no Yomei de Seishun Suru na (Don't Stay Young With The Rest of a Person's Life) in the magazine's next issue on July 5. The manga will have an opening color page for its 77-page first chapter. The manga will also be on the cover of the 15th issue.

Fukuyama previewed the manga on her X/Twitter account on Thursday.

The manga centers on Noe, a no-name actress in the performing arts class of Futakotamagawa High School, and the start of her three-year "youth."

Fukuyama most recently published a one-shot in Hana to Yume on April 5.

Fukuyama ended the Koi ni Mudaguchi ( 36000 Seconds in a Day , or literally Chatter About Love) manga in July 2023. Hakusensha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on September 20. Fukuyama launched the manga in Hana to Yume in September 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action television series, which premiered in Japan in April 2022.

Fukuyama launched the Anonymous Noise manga in Hana to Yume in April 2013, and ended the series in January 2019. Viz Media has released the manga in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States. Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of the United States. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video with an English dub in June 2018, and HIDIVE began streaming the show's English dub in the same month.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in November 2017.

Fukuyama also launched the Kikenai Yoru wa Nai (The Unhearing Nights are Dead) manga in Young Animal Zero in September 2019, and the series is ongoing. Hakusensha published the manga's third volume on January 29.