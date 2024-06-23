Sundome!! Milky Way's Kazuki Funatsu Launches New Manga

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine published the first chapter of Kazuki Funatsu 's new manga titled Tsutte Tabetai Gal Sawa-san (Gal Sawa-san Wants to Catch Fish and Eat) on June 19.

Image via Grand Jump magazine's website © Shueisha, Kazuki Funatsu

The fishing comedy manga centers on Tsuritani, a young man in his third year as a working adult, without any particular redeeming features, and without a girlfriend. His only hobby and stress-reliever is fishing by the sea on weekends. His calm and peaceful fishing gets disturbed when one day, he ends up next to a noisy "gyaru/gal" named Sawa on a fishing boat. Tsuritani ends up teaching Sawa fishing for beginners.

Funatsu launched the Sundome!! Milky Way manga in Grand Jump magazine in June 2016, and ended it in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in February 2020. Seven Seas licensed the manga and published the ninth and final volume in English on April 2.

Funatsu launched a manga titled Sundome!! Milky Way Another End , depicting an official alternate ending to the original manga, in Grand Jump Mucha in February 2020 just after the original manga ended. This manga ended in December 2020.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and ended it in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and released the 14th volume in August 2021.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.