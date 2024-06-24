Anime Expo Hosts Utano☆Princesama All Star Stage -Music Universe- 3DCG Concert

Concert takes place on July 4 at The Novo

Frontier Works announced on Monday the company is hosting the Utano☆Princesama All Star Stage -Music Universe- 3DCG concert at Anime Expo on July 4 at The Novo.

image courtesy of Frontier Works

The concert will feature the ST☆RISH, QUARTET NIGHT, and HE★VENS groups from the Utano☆Princesama franchise. There will be no English subtitles.

A similar concert ran in Japan earlier this year at Makuhari Messe with lighting effects and LED effects.

The Los Angeles performance will not feature English subtitles. Tickets to the performance are on sale for US$90, with event-exclusive light sticks on sale for US$40. Other merchandise will also be on sale at the exhibit hall at Anime Expo .

The company will also host the world premiere of the TV anime adaptation of Shinobu Takayama 's Haigakura manga series on July 5 at the convention.

Anime Expo will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4-July 7.

Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours , the latest film in the franchise, opened in Japan in September 2022. The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise, Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019. The film crossed over one billion yen (about US$6.92 million) in revenue on its 33rd day at the Japanese box office. The film's encore screening opened in Japan in October 2023, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,359,516,730 yen (about US$15.54 million) as of November 2023. A new Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE film is in the works featuring the QUARTET NIGHT unit.

The franchise also has a one-hour television anime special titled Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours: Tabi no Hajimari (The Start of a Journey) that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film. The special aired in Japan in July 2022.

