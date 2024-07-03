Plus-Sized Elf Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening Song

Ending theme song 'Minna DE Diet' for July 6 anime also revealed

The staff for the anime of Synecdoche 's Plus-Sized Elf ( Elf-san wa Yaserarenai. ) manga revealed the anime's main promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews the opening theme song "Fried☆Pride" by " REAL AKIBA BOYZ loves Kasumi Taguchi & AiRyA from REAL AKIBA BAND." The anime's staff also revealed the ending theme song "Minna DE Diet" (Everybody Will Go on a Diet) performed by the anime's female cast members under the group name "But I Want to Eat Team."

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere first on d Anime Store and DMM TV on July 6 at 24:00 (effectively July 7 at 12:00 a.m.) before airing on TV on Tokyo MX later that evening. The anime will also air on BS11 and AT-X , and will also stream on AnimeFesta .

HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs. HIDIVE will screen the anime's world premiere at Anime Expo .

Toshikatsu Tokoro ( Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? , Soul Link , Hunter X Hunter: G I Final ) is directing the anime at Elias . Katsuyuki Sato ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex ) is designing the characters, and Yūki Takabayashi ( Love Rice , Dia Horizon (Kabu) is in charge of series scripts. Yukiko Ario ( Talentless Nana , Good Night World ) is in charge of color design, Shinobu Takahashi ( Girls und Panzer der Film , Ichigo 100% ) is the art director, and Yoshikazu Miyagawa ( Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ) is the compositing director of photography.

Keisuke Yanagi ( Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again , Kingdom) is editing, Takayuki Yamaguchi ( KamiErabi GOD.app , Eromanga Sensei ) is the sound director, and Cher Watanabe ( Aikatsu! Planet , The Prince of Tennis ) is composing the music.

Plus-Sized Elf launched in Wani Books ' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled book volume in October 2020. The manga entered a half-year hiatus in May 2021 to change publishers to Akita Shoten , and then resumed in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in October 2021, ending not long after, with Akita Shoten publishing a new eighth volume in November 2021. Akita Shoten began re-releasing the first seven volumes of the original manga in June 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?

The company is also releasing new editions of the manga with new covers.

Synecdoche launched Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping ( Shin Plus-Sized Elf ) in LINE Manga in November 2021 as the "second season" of the earlier Plus-Sized Elf manga. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 20. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.