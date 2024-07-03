News
Plus-Sized Elf Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening Song
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the anime of Synecdoche's Plus-Sized Elf (Elf-san wa Yaserarenai.) manga revealed the anime's main promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews the opening theme song "Fried☆Pride" by "REAL AKIBA BOYZ loves Kasumi Taguchi&AiRyA from REAL AKIBA BAND." The anime's staff also revealed the ending theme song "Minna DE Diet" (Everybody Will Go on a Diet) performed by the anime's female cast members under the group name "But I Want to Eat Team."
The anime stars:
- Ayasa Itō as Elfuda
- Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe
- Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda
- Ayaka Fukuhara as Oga
- Miyu Kubota as Kusahanada
- Sora Tokui as Meru
- Madoka Asahina as Raika
- Aya Uchida as Oku & Akiho Ino
- Kotori Koiwai as Kobo
- Yuka Iguchi as Sateru
- Kaori Maeda as Honeda
- Aino Shimada as Gonda
- Mikoi Sasaki as Hitome
The anime will premiere first on d Anime Store and DMM TV on July 6 at 24:00 (effectively July 7 at 12:00 a.m.) before airing on TV on Tokyo MX later that evening. The anime will also air on BS11 and AT-X, and will also stream on AnimeFesta.
HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs. HIDIVE will screen the anime's world premiere at Anime Expo.
Toshikatsu Tokoro (Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!?, Soul Link, Hunter X Hunter: G I Final) is directing the anime at Elias. Katsuyuki Sato (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex) is designing the characters, and Yūki Takabayashi (Love Rice, Dia Horizon (Kabu) is in charge of series scripts. Yukiko Ario (Talentless Nana, Good Night World) is in charge of color design, Shinobu Takahashi (Girls und Panzer der Film, Ichigo 100%) is the art director, and Yoshikazu Miyagawa (Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!?) is the compositing director of photography.
Keisuke Yanagi (Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again, Kingdom) is editing, Takayuki Yamaguchi (KamiErabi GOD.app, Eromanga Sensei) is the sound director, and Cher Watanabe (Aikatsu! Planet, The Prince of Tennis) is composing the music.
Plus-Sized Elf launched in Wani Books' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled book volume in October 2020. The manga entered a half-year hiatus in May 2021 to change publishers to Akita Shoten, and then resumed in Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in October 2021, ending not long after, with Akita Shoten publishing a new eighth volume in November 2021. Akita Shoten began re-releasing the first seven volumes of the original manga in June 2022.
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?
The company is also releasing new editions of the manga with new covers.
Synecdoche launched Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping (Shin Plus-Sized Elf) in LINE Manga in November 2021 as the "second season" of the earlier Plus-Sized Elf manga. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 20. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.
Sources: King Amusement's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie