Jun Maeda's Heaven Burns Red Game Gets English Release

Publisher Yostar Games announced at Anime Expo on Thursday that Jun Maeda 's ( Kanon , Air , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) Heaven Burns Red smartphone and PC game will launch in English. The company streamed an English trailer for the game as well as launched an English website for the game. Yostar Games did not confirm the platforms.

The Heaven Burns Red game launched in February 2022. The game was previously slated to launch in 2020 for iOS and Android devices, but was delayed to mid-2021, and then delayed again to a general 2021 window, before the latest delay to February 2022. The game is available in Japan for iOS, Android, and Steam . The game is Maeda's first completely new game in 13 years.

Visual Arts/Key and WFS are credited with the original concept, and they are collaborating to produce the project. Maeda is providing the main scenario for the game. Yuugen ( Outbreak Company ) provided the main visual and character designs based on Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! ), Fumuyun, and maroyaka 's original designs. Maeda also produced the music for the game and provided the theme and insert songs with Nagi Yanagi ( Waiting in the Summer , IRODUKU: The World in Colors songs).

Yostar describes the game:

Besieged by mysterious life-forms known as "the Phage," Earth teeters on the brink of ruin. All human weaponry proved futile against the Phage's onslaught, and without any means to fight back, humanity has been forced to retreat. Land was forsaken, and nations were erased in the ensuing chaos. Now, over half of the Earth's surface has been lost to the Phage. With little time left and the danger of extinction looming, humans developed a brand-new, ultimate weapon called "Seraph," and those endowed with Seraphim can finally fight against the Phage with vigor. Those who can master their Seraphim are gathered to create a special squadron, becoming humanity's last beacon of hope. They have one thing in common: they are all girls with special talents. Among them stands Ruka Kayamori, poised to throw herself into the war against the Phage.

Kadokawa published the Heaven Burns Red Comic Anthology on September 27. The comic anthology features a cover illustration by P Goto , and stories from eight manga creators including Juri Misaki and Sakaki Yoshioka . A four-panel manga based on the game launched on Kadokawa 's G's Channel website and on the game's official Twitter account last fall.