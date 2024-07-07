Special Kid Factory Anime Unveils 1st Trailer

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

The Anime Expo 2024 panel for studio NAZ ' upcoming original anime Special Kid Factory unveiled a new trailer for the anime on Saturday.

The anime was previously slated to debut in 2023. The panel did not reveal the new release date for the anime.

The panel revealed that the anime is being co-produced with Kasagi Labo. The company describes the anime:

" Special Kid Factory " is a shonen sci-fi adventure anime that delves into themes of identity, courage, and mystery. Genpei, an ordinary boy's life is upended when he meets Denshiin—a boy who looks exactly like him. Denshiin reveals a shocking truth: he is the original human, and Genpei is his clone, created as part of a larger, sinister plan. Mistaken for Denshiin, a seasoned detective, Genpei is swept into a thrilling journey across the galaxy to solve intricate murder mysteries. Their adventures unfold against the backdrop of a dystopian future with “Special Kids”. Now, Genpei must choose his path: Will he remain a shadow of someone else or emerge as a hero in his own right, solving murder mysteries and fighting for justice in a universe filled with danger and deception?

Atsushi Ikariya ( Sabikui Bisco , character designs on Fate/Zero , ID: INVADED ) is directing the anime at NAZ . Otaro Maijo ( The Dragon Dentist , ID: INVADED , storyboards on Sabikui Bisco opening) is in charge of series composition. Ei Aoki ( The Garden of Sinners , Fate/Zero , ID: INVADED , Aldnoah.Zero ) is supervising the anime. Daisuke Mataga ( Sabikui Bisco , character designs on Patema Inverted , main animator on ID: INVADED ) is the assistant director. Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga , ID: INVADED , Rhapsody ) is drawing the original character designs, and Norie Igawa is adapting those designs for animation. Ai Asari ( ID: INVADED animation director, Sabikui Bisco character designs) is the main animator, and Yasuo Suda ( ID: INVADED , Thermae Romae Novae , Sabikui Bisco ) is the producer.

Source: Press release





