24th & final volume to ship on December 27, followed by art book, guidebook, more

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine confirmed on Friday that the finale of Strike Tanaka 's Servamp manga will run in the magazine's January 2025 issue on December 13. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume on December 27.

Image via Comic Natalie

In addition, Kadokawa will publish the manga's third art collection book and complete guidebook in January. These books will be the start of four consecutive months of tie-in publications.

The manga's 21st volume had announced in December 2023 that the manga would end in the 23rd volume this year, but Friday's announcement confirmed that the manga will have one more volume before ending in the 24th one.

The manga entered its climax in its 20th volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and the company describes the story:

When a stray black cat named Kuro crosses Mahiru Shirota's path, the high school freshman's life will never be the same again. Kuro is, in fact, no ordinary feline, but a servamp: a servant vampire. While Mahiru's personal philosophy is one of non-intervention, he soon becomes embroiled in an ancient, altogether surreal conflict between vampires and humans.

Tanaka launched the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2011. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's 20th volume on July 2.

The manga inspired a television anime in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub.

The manga more recently inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in November to December 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie