Arc System Works Reveals River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next Game

Arc System Works revealed on Saturday that it is developing the River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next ( Downtown Special Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo Maninonrei!! ) game and will release the game for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam , and PlayStation 4 on November 7.

Arc System Works describes the game:

Follow the wild antics of over 100 River City characters coming together! The River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next sequel story begins following the Battle of Red Cliffs and continues with a mad dash towards the climax of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, the Battle of Wuzhang Plains. The beloved River City ruffian Kunio takes on the role of the hero of the Three Kingdoms, Guan Yu, joining the hot-blooded battle over the nation.

The description for the Japanese announcement video teases that this will be the finale of the River City Saga: Three Kingdoms story.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms ( Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! ) launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2021 and launched for PS4 and PC via Steam in Japan in July 2022. The game launched in English for Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam in July 2022.

Technos Japan released the first game in the Kunio-kun series in May 1986, and the series has had numerous installments since then. Some of the games in the series were localized in the West with altered titles, visuals, and stories, resulting in such titles as River City Ransom , Renegade , and Crash 'n' the Boys: Street Challenge .

Arc System Works acquired the rights to a number of Technos Japan games — including Double Dragon, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom , and Kunio-kun games — in June 2015.