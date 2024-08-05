Fujihiko Hosono's 'Succubus no Tsuma' 1-Shot Manga Gets Regular Serialization on August 20

New series titled Succubus no Tsuma-tachi about housewives' daytime secret

This year's 16th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Monday that Fujihiko Hosono 's one-shot manga "Succubus no Tsuma" (The Succubus' Wife) will get a regular serialization and will be titled Succubus no Tsuma-tachi (The Succubus' Wives), starting in the magazine's 17th issue on August 20.

Image via Big Comic Original's website © Shogakukan

The Succubus no Tsuma-tachi manga tells the stories of married women who live a secret life and work as prostitutes when they are free from their families on weekday afternoons.

Hosono launched the "Succubus no Tsuma" one-shot manga in Big Comic Original on December 5.

Hosono previously ended theSidestory -Human Chronicles-) spinoff manga (image right), based on'sseries, in June 2023. The manga launched in'sin January 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of theseries.published one compiled book volume of the manga on August 18.

Hosono launched the 1978-nen no Manga Mushi (The Manga Insects of 1978) autobiographical manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine in April 2021. The manga ended in the magazine's October 2022 issue, and Shogakukan published the manga's one compiled book volume in December 2022.

Hosono also launched a two-part mini-series manga titled Hakuboku (Black and White) in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in December 2020.

Hosono ended his Buddy Dog manga in October 2020. Hosono launched the manga in Big Comic in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

Hosono serialized the original Sasuga no Sarutobi manga from 1980 to 1984 in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Shonen Sunday magazine. Shogakukan published the seventh and final compiled volume in July 1984. The series inspired a 69-episode television anime beginning in 1982. Hosono ( Crusher Joe ) launched the Sasuga no Sarutobi G manga in Monthly Hero's in June 2017. The manga ended in September 2019.