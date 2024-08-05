Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering TV Anime Reveals 2025 Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for MOVIC 's Hana Doll* franchise revealed the 2025 premiere of the Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering television anime, and revealed its key visual on Monday.

Click to expand the image below and find the messages hidden in the key visual:

© HANA-Doll.RF

A-Real

franchise

) is directing the anime atdesign assistant) is designing the characters, and) is overseeing the series scripts.) is the animation producer at, and) is producing the 3D CG. Thecreatoris also credited as the "Amagiri supervising producer."

In the story of the "2.5D idol project," the "Hana Ningyō Project" (Flower Doll Project) exists to artificially create the "perfect idols" by implanting special flower seeds inside their bodies. The franchise follows the growth of young men who dedicate their lives to the project.

The franchise features the seven-member all-male group Anthos* and the three-member all-male group Loulou*di. The franchise features music, drama CDs, and merchandise. The first drama CD with two songs shipped in June 2019. The "intellectually stimulating" content in the drama CDs include many investigative elements.

The anime will adapt the "first season" of the drama CD series, titled "Flowering." The franchise is currently on its third season of drama CDs.

A manga for the franchise titled Hana-Doll*~Flowering~ Boys were still in a dream launched in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2020.