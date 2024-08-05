×
News
Vancouver's Anirevo 2024 Hosts Voice Actors Megumi Han, Rumi Okubo, Yurie Igoma; Musician TRUE, More Guests

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anirevo 2024 will take place from August 9 through August 11 at Vancouver Convention Centre

anirevo
Image via Anirevo's X/Twitter account

The staff of Anime Revolution 2024 (Anirevo 2024) has revealed its full list of guests for the event. The Japanese guests attending the event include:

Anirevo 2024 will take place from August 9 through August 11 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Anirevo 2023 took place on August 19 through August 20 and hosted guests such as voice actor Masakazu Morita, sound director Takeshi Takadera, and singer Ayaka Ōhashi.

Source: Email correspondence

