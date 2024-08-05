News
Vancouver's Anirevo 2024 Hosts Voice Actors Megumi Han, Rumi Okubo, Yurie Igoma; Musician TRUE, More Guests
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anirevo 2024 will take place from August 9 through August 11 at Vancouver Convention Centre
The staff of Anime Revolution 2024 (Anirevo 2024) has revealed its full list of guests for the event. The Japanese guests attending the event include:
- Megumi Han: The voice actor for Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter, Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko, and Nokotan in Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan.
- Rumi Okubo: Chinatsu Yoshikawa in Yuruyuri, Astolfo in Fate/Apocrypha, and Memcho in Oshi no Ko.
- Yurie Igoma: Rin Shima in Laid-Back Camp and Hoshino Ruby in Oshi no Ko.
- TRUE: Singer and theme song performer for Sound! Euphonium, Violet Evergarden, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.
- ZAQ: Composer for titles such as Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!, Flip Flappers, and Trinity Seven.
- Takeshi Takadera: The sound director for Oshi no Ko, Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, and Laid-Back Camp.
- DJ NaOH: Pop, rock, EDM, 80s anison, and VTubers music DJ from Tokyo.
Anirevo 2023 took place on August 19 through August 20 and hosted guests such as voice actor Masakazu Morita, sound director Takeshi Takadera, and singer Ayaka Ōhashi.
