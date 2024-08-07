Live-Action Golden Kamuy Series to Feature 9 Ending Theme Songs

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action film of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga revealed on Thursday the manga's live-action series adaptation titled Golden Kamuy -Hokkaido Irezumi Shūjin Sōdatsu-hen- ( Golden Kamuy : The Battle for the Hokkaido Tattooed Prisoners Arc) will feature a different theme song artist for every episode.

The full list of theme song artists includes:

Japanese rock group ACIDMAN also performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine) for the earlier live-action film. The live-action series will use "Kagayakerumono" as well, but within the story instead of as an ending theme song.

The nine-episode series will premiere on WOWOW on October 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The series will have the cast and staff from the manga's recent live-action film, and it will continue the film's story.

Kenji Katagiri, Ken Ochiai , and Yōsuke Satō join the film's director Shigeaki Kubo on directing the series. Similarly, Yoshiaki Dewa is joining the film's composer Yutaka Yamada for the series.

The film opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.62 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the film at production company CREDEUS . Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.

