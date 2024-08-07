Romy Oishi's Lockdown Zone: Level X Story Gets 'Light Anime' Adaptation on September 6

Animation ID revealed on Wednesday that Romy Oishi 's Lockdown Zone: Level X ( Kankin Kuiki Level X ) story is receiving a "light anime" adaptation that will air on CBC TV starting on September 6. The company also revealed the anime's main cast, staff, and a teaser video.

The anime stars:

Hikaru Sato ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio , in collaboration with nanogram . Yuichi Imaizumi ( Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc , Moriarty's Perfect Crime ) is directing the sound, Hiroki Nozaki and Airi Kobayashi are in charge of sound effects, and kidlit is composing the music. Kazuya Takahashi is the production supervisor.

Oishi released the story in 2017 as a chat-style novel on the manga and novel app peep, which he also operates.

meshe launched the story's manga version (image right) on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action website in July 2020. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020, and the manga ended in its third volume, which released in March 2022.

Denpa published the manga simultaneously with the Japanese release, and it describes the manga:

Ryoka is awakened by flurry of text messages from her mother! Panicked and rushed, Mom is clearly concerned for Ryoka's safety but she is not to keen on letting her daughter know why. And the reason behind that is nothing could really properly describe what is happening! The world might be ending! And there might be an unidentifiable being on the roof of their apartment building!

A "light anime" features a simpler animation style that reduces production time and costs.

An adaptation of Izumi Hayama and illustrator Yachiyo Okamura 's Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi web manga is the first such "light anime" from Animation ID. It premiered on CBC TV on June 7, and is also streaming on many services in Japan including d Anime Store . Another "light anime" from Animation ID is the adaptation of Kuromeika 's Moriarty's Perfect Crime ( Mirai no Kuromakukei Akuyaku Reijō Moriarty no Isekai Kanzen Hanzai Hakusho ) novels, which premiered on July 19.

