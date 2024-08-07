Virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua's New Aquarium Game Canceled After Her 'Graduation'

Minato Aqua's graduation livestream scheduled on August 28

Image via Minato Aqua's X/Twitter account © COVER Corp.

Aquarium

Virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua announced on her X (formerly) account on Tuesday that she is graduating from the hololive agency, and she will have her graduation livestream on August 28. She did not reveal any further details. Following Aqua's announcement, game developer and publisher Entergram revealed on Wednesday that it will stop the production of the completely newgame.

hololive production simultaneously announced Minato Aqua's graduation on its X/ Twitter account. The company expressed its respect and gratitude to Minato Aqua for pioneering various activities since the early days of hololive, and also expressed its gratitude to her fans who have been supporting her. The company stated that details for Minato Aqua's graduation livestream will be revealed at a later date.

Entergram released Minato Aqua's first Aquarium game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in October 2022, and on PC via Steam last October. The company had announced the completely new Aquarium game at the "Hololive Expo 2024" event in March.

Minato Aqua is a second-generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in August 2018. She performed at the "Minato Aqua One Man Live 2022: Aqua Iro in Wonderland" concert in January 2022.

Minato, Oozora Subaru, and Momosuzu Nene — are part of a unit called NEGI☆U. The unit's first single was "Tsumari wa Itsumo Kujikenai!" which was the ending theme song for the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga.

She had a horse race named after her in July 2021.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September 2020.