Yostar Establishes Team to Develop New Mobile Games in Japan

Image via Yostar © Yostar

Game developerannounced on Thursday that it has established a team to develop new mobile games in Japan. The company stated that it is planning on creating new IP that will appeal to players around the world. The company is recruiting a director, and is also planning to open applications for other development positions in the future.

Yostar Games was founded in 2014. The studio is known for games such as Azur Lane , Blue Archive , and Arknights .

Yostar founded the Yostar Pictures animation studio in 2020. Yostar CEO Hengda Li is representative director of Yostar Pictures . Arch, a Tokyo-based company that assisted with the production of the Promare anime film, took part in establishing the studio, and is managing the studio. The studio worked on the " Holy Knight Light " anime video for Yostar 's Arknights smartphone game, anime short for Yostar 's Blue Archive game, and the opening animation sequence for Square Enix 's Star Ocean: The Second Story R . Keiichi Satō is the creative director and representative of the studio's IP department.