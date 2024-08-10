My Hero Academia Anime Previews Final Fight with Shigaraki in New Video

Season 7 debuted on May 4

TOHO animation began streaming the third promotional video for the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime on Saturday. The video previews the final fight between Deku and Shigaraki.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The new season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime is again airing on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, opened in Japan on August 2. The film is simultaneously screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases. The film sold 608,500 tickets, and earned approximately 895 million yen (about US$6.28 million) in its first three days.