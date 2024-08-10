One Piece Grand Arena Game Announced for Roblox

The live One Piece Day stream announced on Saturday that Bandai Namco Entertainment will release a new video game in the franchise titled One Piece Grand Arena on the Roblox platform. The franchise 's X (formerly Twitter /) account is streaming the reveal clip for the game, which will launch in winter 2024.

The One Piece Odyssey game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2023, delayed from the originally planned 2022 release. The game released on Nintendo Switch on July 26 (July 25 in Japan). The One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition release includes the "Reunion of Memories" DLC that launched in May 2023. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew revisit in the world of their memories in the game.

The One Piece Thousand Storm mobile game's Japanese servers shut down on January 23.

Source: One Piece Day's live stream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.