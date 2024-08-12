Shin-Ei Animation Animates for Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure Film

Film opens in Canadian, U.S. theaters on Friday

Children's YouTube channel Ryan's World revealed in a trailer for the Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure film in May that Shin-Ei Animation is providing animation for the mixed live-action and 2D animated film. The film will open in theaters in Canada and the U.S. on Friday.

The channel describes the story:

When his twin sisters, Emma and Kate, get sucked into a mystical comic book, Ryan has no choice but to rise up as the great big brother he is and jump in after them. Adventures, battles, and hilarious debacles ensue, as Ryan and his friends navigate the Titan Universe and bring everyone back home safely before his parents catch on.

Albie Hecht directs the film, and Shion Kaji , Ryan Kaji 's father and CEO of Sunlight Entertainment , produces the film with Loann Kaji.

Ryan, the star of Ryan's World, has previously provided voice work for Toei Animation and Sunlight Entertainment 's "edutainment" series titled ELEMON in September 2023.

Ryan's father is credited for the ELEMON series' original story. Toei Animation ( Dragon Ball , One Piece , The First Slam Dunk production) is credited for the original work, and RYMATION and Analyze Log Co., Ltd. co-produced the series. Poeyama ( Robot Girls NEO , Aooni The Blue Monster animation) directed the series.

Ryan's World has also worked with anime studio Graphinica for animated shorts.

Ryan's World is a children's YouTube channel with over 37 million subscribers.

Shin-Ei Animation has animated the Crayon Shin-chan films, the Doraemon series, Ghost Cat Anzu , and many other works.