Kamuya Ride Manga by Nobunagun's Masato Hisa Moves Online

Manga set in fantasy version of ancient Japan launched in January 2018

© Masato Hisa, Leed Publishing

Comic Ran Twins

Kamuya Ride

LEED Publishing

The September issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that'smanga will move to's Comic Border manga website with its 59th chapter on September 13.

The manga is set in a fictionalized fantasy version of Japan's Kofun period. The story begins 200 years after the Yamato princes brought peace to the islands of Japan by defeating the earthly gods' clans and sealing off the gods themselves. But the embers of a new conflict begin to smolder as some have begun to undo these seals on the gods. Kawakami Takeru, a rebel leader of the Kumaso, has gained inhuman power from an earthly god whose seal was broken. Prince Ousu, later to be known as the Emperor Yamato Takeru, sets out with an imperial army to defeat the Kumaso. On his way there, he meets Monko, a peddler of haniwa statues in the province of Aki. Ousu learns that Monko is able to use the statues to transform into Kamuya Ride, a powerful hero able to face off against the earthly gods.

Hisa launched the manga in Comic Ran Twins in January 2018. LEED Publishing released the manga's 11th compiled book volume last Friday.

Masato Hisa and Naoki Azuma will also launch a new manga titled Ryū to Rei ( Dragon & Ape or literally, Dragon and Spirit) in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on August 22.

Hisa's Nobunagun manga ran from 2011 to 2015. The manga inspired a television anime in 2014.

Hisa and KRSG launched The Weakest Contestant in All Space and Time ( Zenjikū Senbatsu Saijaku Saiteihen Ketteisen ) manga on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in march 2019, and ended it in July 2020. Earth Star Entertainment released the manga's second and final volume in August 2020. Seven Seas licensed the manga and released the first volume in English in May, and the second volume in August 2022.

Hisa also drew the manga adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime. The two-volume manga launched in June 2018 and ended in September 2019.