Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Moviegoers Get Bonus Text Story

The staff for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom ( Gekijō-ban Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen ), the new film project for the Overlord anime, revealed on Sunday theatergoers can receive two new text stories from original light novel author Kugane Maruyama as an admission bonus.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Fans can receive two volumes of the "Katze Heiya no Yūrei-sen" (The Ghost Ship of the Katze Plains) story. Each story is 100 pages with illustrations by so-bin .

Theaters will distribute the first half of the story from September 20 to September 26, and will distribute the second half of the story from September 27 to October 3. Supplies will be limited.

The film will open with regular screenings in Japan on September 20, but it will have IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

will screen the film in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Kadokawa describes the film's story:

Under the leadership of Sacred Queen Calca, the Roebel Sacred Kingdom enjoyed an era of peace, protected behind their great walls. However, that peace was easily destroyed by the sudden appearance of the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth and the attack of the Demi-Human Alliance. Though the grandmaster of Roebel Sacred Kingdom's Sacred Paladin Order, Remedios, and the high priestess, Kelart, gathered their forces to retaliate, they could not overcome the overwhelming difference in Jaldabaoth's power, and their kingdom is now on the verge of collapse. Remedios travels with her order and her subordinate, Neia, to a certain kingdom in hopes of gaining power to counter Jaldabaoth. The name of that kingdom is Sorcerer Kingdom Ains Ooal Gown. It is a grotesque nation ruled by an undead and despised by those of the Sacred Kingdom—

The four new cast members for the film include:

Naoyuki Itou is returning to direct the film at Madhouse , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for composition. Yukie Sugawara is returning for the film and is credited for script collaboration. Satoshi Tasaki is also returning as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go is returning as the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX is returning to compose the music at Kadokawa . Kadokawa Animation will distribute the film.

Returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains, Yumi Hara as Albedo, and Masayuki Katō as Demiurge.

The film project was first announced during a 2021 live special for the anime.

Source: Press release