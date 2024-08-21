Kageki Shojo!! Stage Play Gets Sequel

Play will run at Mitsukoshi Theater in Tokyo from December 12-18

The staff for the stage play adaptation of Kumiko Saiki 's Kageki Shojo!! manga revealed on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the stage play will get a sequel in December. The show will run at the Mitsukoshi Theater in Tokyo from December 12-18.

The sequel cast includes (top row, left to right):

Nene Shida will reprise her role as Sarasa Watanabe

Haruka Ogoe (NGT48) as Ai Narata

Himeka Araya as Kaoru Hoshino

Karin Takahashi as Chika Sawada

as Chika Sawada Nagisa Aoyama as Hijiri Nojima

as Hijiri Nojima Ibuki Mita as Risa Nakayama

Rikako Aida reprising her role from the anime as Momo Kozono

Kazuya Yuki as Akiya Shirakawa

Ryunosuke Kawai as Kozaburо̄ Shirakawa

Zan Yoko as Yukie Atarashi

Haruki Nakagawa as Ken Watanabe

as Ken Watanabe Midori Hatsukaze as Ōki Yoshiko

(second row, left to right):

© 斉木久美子・白泉社／「かげきしょうじょ!!」製作委員会 © 舞台「かげきしょうじょ!!」製作委員会2023

The first stage play ran in Tokyo from October 18-22 in 2023.

Saiki serialized the original manga under the title Kageki Shoujo ! (with one exclamation mark) in Shueisha 's Jump Kai magazine from 2012 to 2014, and ended the original serialization after the magazine ceased publication in October 2014.

Saiki then launched the ongoing sequel manga under the title Kageki Shoujo!! (with two exclamation marks) in Hakusensha 's Melody magazine in 2015. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.

Shueisha published the original manga in two volumes, but re-released the series in one compiled volume in March 2019 with the title Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero . Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in one omnibus volume in English under the title Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises . Seven Seas is also releasing Kageki Shojo!! in English.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Ever since she was a little girl, Sarasa has wanted to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to the Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol, Ai. Though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2021. Funimation streamed the series and also streamed an English dub . Funimation then released the series on home video.