Netflix Streams Terminator Zero Anime's 1st 6 Minutes

New clip also teased for anime debuting on Thursday

Netflix began streaming the first six minutes of Skydance Animation and Production I.G 's Terminator Zero anime series on Wednesday. The clip shows Eiko's desperate running battle against a Terminator unit.

Netflix Japan also streamed a Japanese audio version of the same video (though the video only has two lines of differing spoken dialogue).

Netflix also posted a clip showing a "highway standoff" scene from the anime on Tuesday. Netflix Japan streamed the same clip, with the same English audio.

Terminator Zero

Netflix

will premiere worldwide onon Thursday.

The series stars Timothy Olyphant as Terminator, André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson as Kokoro, Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko, and Ann Dowd as The Prophet.

Tomlin ( Project Power , The Batman II ) is serving as the series' showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Skydance's David Ellison , Dana Goldberg , and Don Granger are the executive producers. Kudo is directing the anime at Production I.G .

The eight-episode series is part of the Terminator universe, but centers around new characters. Netflix describes the series' story:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

The company first ordered the series in 2021, and revealed a teaser in November 2023.