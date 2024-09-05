Chise Ogawa's Blood Night Market Manga Ends

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Blood Night Market

The October issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Wednesday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on November 1.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in January 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

Step into the pulsating heart of Blood Night City, a metropolis teeming with vampires thirsty for blood and humans eager to sell. In this dark urban landscape, Sotetsu toils as an employee of the Blood Control Bureau, an organization determined to stamp out illegal vampire activities. But when he crosses paths with the enigmatic Mozu, a self-proclaimed vampire gourmand, Sotetsu's world is suddenly turned upside down. For the first time ever, a vampire craves his “undesirable blood,” but could there be more to Mozu's desires? As their destinies intertwine in a web of blood, prepare for a gripping tale of seduction, intrigue, and salvation unlike any other!

Ogawa launched the manga in Young Ace in April 2023. Kadokaw published the manga's second voluem on April 4.

Ogawa launched the vs.LOVE manga in Libre Publishing 's Be x Boy magazine in June 2022, and its first compiled book volume published in November 2022. The manga ended with its second volume on May 10.

Ogawa previously drew the Caste Heaven manga, which launched in Be x Boy in 2014, and ended in 2021. Libre Publishing released the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in October 2021. SuBLime licensed the manga, and released the eighth volume in January 2023. The manga inspired a smartphone game that launched in April 2019.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.