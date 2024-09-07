Medaka Box Artist Akira Akatsuki Draws Manga of Yugo Aosaki's Award-Winning Light Novel Glico With Landmines

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Medaka Box artist Akira Akatsuki will launch a manga adaptation of Undead Girl Murder Farce light novel author Yugo Aosaki 's Jirai Glico ( Glico With Landmines ) novel on October 11 in this year's 20th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine.

Image via Kadokawa literature editorial department's X/Twitter account © Yugo Aosaki, Akira Akatsuki, Hakusensha

Kadokawa published the original novel in November 2023. The novel has won three awards this year: the novel division of the 24th "Honkaku Mystery Taisho" (Orthodox Mystery Award) award, the "full-length novel or collected short stories" division of the 77th "Nihon Suiri Sakka Kyōkai Shō" (Mystery Writers of Japan Awards) award, and the 37th "Yamamoto Shūgorō Prize" award.

The "intellectual battle" novel contains five stories that center on the female high school student Mato Imoriya. Mato is really good at competitive games. All she wants is to live her life peacefully, but she keeps getting caught up in strange games in her daily life, such as reading the positions of traps while going up a flight of stairs.

NisiOisin and Akatsuki's Medaka Box manga launched in 2009, and ended in 2013. The story inspired two television anime seasons. Akatsuki also drew Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , a manga adaptation of NisiOisin and illustrator Hikaru Nakamura 's light novel Jūni Taisen: Zodiac Warriors . Viz Media released that manga in English. Akatsuki and Atsurō Sakai 's BOXER's BLAST manga debuted in Jump SQ. in November 2018 and ended in September 2019.

Yugo Aosaki 's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels launched in 2015. Kodansha published the novel's third volume in April 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the novels' manga adaptation. The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that debuted in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan under the title Undead Murder Farce .

Source: Kadokawa literature editorial department's X/Twitter account





